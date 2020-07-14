.

Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer

Keavin Wiggins | 07-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motionless In White

Motionless In White are gearing up to release two new projects this summer, according to a social media post shared by Chris "Motionless" Cerulli.

Chris shared the good news with fans via Twitter. He tweeted, "Just received the final mixes for two projects we are releasing this summer. I can't wait for you to hear. All I'm going to say is ..... you should stock up on some Kleenex now ahead of time."

He then posted a follow-up tweet to clarify that the new projects do new include new music. He said, : "I probably should have stated that they aren't new songs. Whoooops haha."


Related Stories


Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer

Motionless In White Announce North American Tour

Motionless In White Release 'Another Life' Video

Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour

Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming

More Motionless In White News


advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Unsure If Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again- Queen's Roger Taylor Release Animated Video For New Single- Poison Offshoot Devil City Angels- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1

Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat

Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1

Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click

advertisement
Latest News

David Lee Roth Unsure If Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again

Queen's Roger Taylor Release Animated Video For New Single

Poison Offshoot Devil City Angels Release New Song

Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary

10 Years Streaming New Single 'The Unknown'

INXS Concert Film Live Baby Live Tops Charts Worldwide

Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer

Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through