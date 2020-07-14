Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer

Motionless In White are gearing up to release two new projects this summer, according to a social media post shared by Chris "Motionless" Cerulli.

Chris shared the good news with fans via Twitter. He tweeted, "Just received the final mixes for two projects we are releasing this summer. I can't wait for you to hear. All I'm going to say is ..... you should stock up on some Kleenex now ahead of time."

He then posted a follow-up tweet to clarify that the new projects do new include new music. He said, : "I probably should have stated that they aren't new songs. Whoooops haha."





