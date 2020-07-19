Bird3 Say 'Why Not?' With New Song From Comeback Album

After a successful reunion show of the original lineup late last year (including Michael Miley of Rival Sons fame), Bird 3 have shared a song from their forthcoming studio album.

The new single is entitled "Why Not" and will be featured on the band's long awaited sophomore album, "Up For Air," which will be released on September 6th. It will be the follow-up to their acclaimed 2001 self-titled debut.

The original lineup, frontman Bird, Miley and Greg Coates recorded the album last year and reunited on stage at Molly Malone's in Los Angeles last October, performing many new songs and fan favorites from their debut album.

Frontman Bird shared the following on social media about the song release, "Help Bird3 celebrate their new single 'Why Not?' from the new studio album 'Up For Air 'by writing 'Why Not?' On a mask and posting it as your profile pic in your social media pages and tag #whynot?



He added, "My vision is to send a clear and unified message that we know how to beat this. Let's beat this and get on with our lives. Let's care enough about each other to make a statement, together. Why Not?!" Stream the song here.





