.

Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'

Bird3 frontman Bird has teamed up with Julie Mintz to release a brand new collaborative single entitled "AsOne", which they hope will share a message of unity in these divisive times.

Apart from Mintz, Bird also recruited his Bird3 bandmate and Rival Sons drummer Michael Miley to play on the track. He said of working with Mintz, "Julie is the kindest, most talented person. You don't get better than Julie, inside and out.

"I am humbled by the response to the song already and the way it has affected my manager to the point that we are postponing the Bird3 release to send this message.

"I originally wrote this song to help myself deal with what I was witnessing because I finally realized what real suffering was. I realized that if we don't come together as fellow human beings, and unite for the betterment of the human race, we just won't make it."

Julie added, "I met Bird in the LA music scene over a decade ago partying our way along the Sunset Strip, but it took a pandemic to lead us to collaborate remotely.

"Making music, sending files back and forth with an old friend is one of the few silver linings of this otherwise very isolating time. I hope this song helps others feel connected."

Bird3's new manager Michelle Bakker had this to say about the single, "This song needs to be out in the world. When I heard the song, I knew this was important and incredibly relevant to our situation globally."

She also explained how Julie became involved, "After hearing the song, friend and mentor/director Andrew Bowen mentioned the song should have a female voice. BIRD reached out to the incredibly talented Julie Mintz, and the song came alive."

The single comes ahead of the long-awaited sophomore album from Bird3, "Up In The Air", which will be released next year, 20 years after their acclaimed self-titled debut.

Watch the "AsOne" video below:

Bird and Julie Mintz: 'AsOne' Video




Related Stories


Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'

Jealous Of The Birds Stream New Song 'Epistle'

AFI Offhshoot Blaqk Audio Get Animated For 'Bird Sister'

Bird3 Say 'Why Not?' With New Song From Comeback Album

Bird3 Reunion Included Rival Sons' Star 2019 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Duets With Big Bird

Bird3 Deliver Classics and New Songs At Reunion Concert

Bird3 Reunion Includes Rival Sons' Star

Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song



More Bird News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream- Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates- Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet- Puscifer- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car

Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)

Remembering Eddie Van Halen

David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'

Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream

Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates

Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet

Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream

AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video

Singled Out: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus's Is This The Read World?

Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'

Queen and Adam Lambert Top UK Charts With New Live Album