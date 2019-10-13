.

Bird3 Reunion Includes Rival Sons' Star

William Lee | 10-13-2019

Bird3

The original lineup of Bird3, including Rival Sons' Michael Miley, will be playing a special reunion show in Los Angeles this Wednesday night, October 16th.

The acclaimed early 2000s trio is now a four-piece with original vocalist/guitarist Bird, founding bassist Greg Coates (Bangkok 5) and Miley joined by new guitarist Conrado Pesinato.

Their 2001 self-titled debut was named one of the top albums of the decade by antiMusic in our special look back in late 2009 and is still available on most major streaming services.

The band has now regrouped and will be playing their first reunion show at Molly Malone's in L.A. this Wednesday that will include favorites from their debut, as well as songs from their new album.

The band has shared some new music online, including their hit single "F*** This Heart Of Mine", which has surpassed over three million streams since release. Check that out and find more details for the show here.


