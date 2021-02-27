Bird3 Share Their New Single 'By Law'

Bird3 have released their brand new single "By Law" and have also released a Spanish language version called "Por Ley" that features frontman Bird's cousin Kiki Mazzeo.

The acclaimed band regrouped last year with the original lineup of Bird (vocals/guitar), Michael Miley of Rival Sons fame (drums) and Greg Coates. "By Law" follows the group's previous single "That Sheila, She's A Glinda".

They had this to say about the new track, "WE ARE LIVE! SO HAPPY TO SHARE "BY LAW" WITH ALL OF YOU. THE SINGLE IS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE(English and Spanish) AND OUT TO RADIO IN U.S./ARGENTINA/MEXICO(make sure to call your local station and request!!!). This a very exciting time for the #Bird3family. We couldn't have done it without you."

Bird also shared this about the Spanish version, "I want to introduce my cousin Kiko Mazzeo from #argentina who is featured on the Spanish version of #bylaw called "POR LEY"! " Check out that version here. Stream the English version below:

