.

Bird3 Reunion Included Rival Sons' Star 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bird3

Bird3 Reunion Included Rival Sons' Star was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: The original lineup of Bird3, including Rival Sons' Michael Miley, played a special reunion show in Los Angeles on October 16th.

The acclaimed early 2000s trio is now a four-piece with original vocalist/guitarist Bird, founding bassist Greg Coates (Bangkok 5) and Miley were joined by new guitarist Conrado Pesinato.

Their 2001 self-titled debut was named one of the top albums of the decade by antiMusic in our special look back in late 2009 and is still available on most major streaming services.

The band has now regrouped and plaied their first reunion show at Molly Malone's in L.A. that included favorites from their debut, as well as songs from their new album.

The band has shared some new music online, including their hit single "F*** This Heart Of Mine", which has surpassed over three million streams since release. Check that out and find more details for the show here


Related Stories


Bird3 Reunion Included Rival Sons' Star 2019 In Review

Bird3 Deliver Classics and New Songs At Reunion Concert

Bird3 Reunion Includes Rival Sons' Star

More Bird3 News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event- Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video- Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic- Top 19 Stories Of Oct 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.