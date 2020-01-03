Bird3 Reunion Included Rival Sons' Star 2019 In Review

Bird3 Reunion Included Rival Sons' Star was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: The original lineup of Bird3, including Rival Sons' Michael Miley, played a special reunion show in Los Angeles on October 16th.

The acclaimed early 2000s trio is now a four-piece with original vocalist/guitarist Bird, founding bassist Greg Coates (Bangkok 5) and Miley were joined by new guitarist Conrado Pesinato.

Their 2001 self-titled debut was named one of the top albums of the decade by antiMusic in our special look back in late 2009 and is still available on most major streaming services.

The band has now regrouped and plaied their first reunion show at Molly Malone's in L.A. that included favorites from their debut, as well as songs from their new album.

The band has shared some new music online, including their hit single "F*** This Heart Of Mine", which has surpassed over three million streams since release. Check that out and find more details for the show here





