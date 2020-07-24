Metallica Land Highest Rock Airplay Chart Debut In Five Years

(hennemusic) Metallica have landed the highest debut on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart in five years with the first preview track from "S&M2", a new live package with the San Francisco Symphony.

According to Billboard, the 2019 recording of "All Within My Hands" enters the US chart at No. 12, to mark the highest entry since Shinedown's "Cut the Cord" started at No. 9 in July 2015.

Metallica marked the 20th anniversary of their 1999 live release, "S&M", by reuniting with the 80-member symphony for a pair of shows at the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA last fall.

Due August 28 and produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, "S&M2" will be available in a variety of configurations, ranging from a digital album on all leading streaming outlets, to 4LP vinyl, 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, to a limited edition color vinyl 4LP + 2CD + Blu-ray Deluxe Box featuring sheet music, guitar picks, poster and more, all the way up to a Metallica.com exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to 500 copies, each featuring actual sheet music used by the Symphony during the shows and hand-signed by all four band members (in addition to including everything in the Deluxe Box).

A companion concert film package delivers a brand-new edit done by Joe Hutching (Through The Never) and both the audio and visuals have been taken to the next level from the October 2019 theatrical version that played in over 3,700 cinemas worldwide. Watch video here.

