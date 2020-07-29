Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses have announced the new dates for their postponed North American stadium tour, which was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The band was originally set to kick off on July 4th, but has been rescheduled to the summer of 2021. It will now launch on July 10th, 2021 at the Summerfest in Milwaukee and will wrap up on July 19th in Los Angeles, CA at the Banc of California Stadium.

The group had this to say, "Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021.

"Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process.

"We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year." See the new dates below:

Jul. 10 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Jul. 13 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Jul. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

Jul. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

Jul. 21 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Jul. 24 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

Jul. 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jul. 03 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Jul. 05 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium

Jul. 11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

Jul. 13 - Missoula, MT - Washington Grizzly Stadium

Jul. 16 - Denver, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Jul. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium





