Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses have announced the new dates for their postponed North American stadium tour, which was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
The band was originally set to kick off on July 4th, but has been rescheduled to the summer of 2021. It will now launch on July 10th, 2021 at the Summerfest in Milwaukee and will wrap up on July 19th in Los Angeles, CA at the Banc of California Stadium.
The group had this to say, "Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021.
"Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process.
"We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year." See the new dates below:
Jul. 10 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
Jul. 13 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
Jul. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
Jul. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
Jul. 21 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Jul. 24 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
Jul. 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Jul. 03 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Jul. 05 - East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium
Jul. 11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
Jul. 13 - Missoula, MT - Washington Grizzly Stadium
Jul. 16 - Denver, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Jul. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
Derek Sherinian Recruits Guns N' Roses Star For New Song
Former Guns N' Roses Star Recruits Special Guest For Debut Single
Guns N' Roses Rescheduled Tour Dates Coming
Chris Cornell Cover Of Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Goes Online
Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer
Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover
Slash Frustrated Guns N' Roses Not Touring
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover
Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs- Deep Purple- The Pretty Reckless- more
Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me
The Blues: Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free
Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen
Singled Out: Bloody Heels' Criminal Mastermind
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs
Deep Purple Icon Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Whoosh!' Album
The Pretty Reckless Top Chart With 'Death By Rock And Roll'
AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio Release 'Hiss' Video From New Album
Above Snakes Release 'Adrenaline' Visualizer
Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce Album Release Show Stream
Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me