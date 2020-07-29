.

The Pretty Reckless Top Chart With 'Death By Rock And Roll'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-29-2020

The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Reckless have claimed the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase and BDS (Billboard) Rock charts with their latest single "Death By Rock And Roll".

Vocalist Taylor Momsen had this to say, "'Death By Rock And Roll' signifies the start of a new era for the band and we couldn't be more thankful at the reaction from all the fans and support we've seen over the last few months.

"This is only the beginning and we can't wait for everyone to hear the new album. I think people will be surprised..." Check out the lyric video for the song below:


