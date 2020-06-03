Powerman 5000 Go Retro With 'Black Lipstick'

Powerman 5000 have released a music video for their track new single "Black Lipstick". The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Noble Rot", which is set to hit stores on August 28th.

The new track is billed as a "loving homage to dark '80s music like Depeche Mode, The Cure & Siouxsie Sioux," and frontman Spider One had this to say, "I believe this was the first song we wrote for the album.

"It kind of laid the groundwork for the sound of the whole record. Kind of more experimental and electronic than the previous one. I think I may have been trying to channel Peter Murphy with the vocals."

Spider said of the music video, "I had been watching a lot of clips from the British music show Top of the Pops and decided that creating a fake music show called Pop Toppers would be a pretty fun idea for a music video.

"Though just having Powerman 5000 performing the song seemed a bit whatever. That's when I dreamed up the fictitious female goth band 'Holly Holly and The Night Cloaks.' Having this Siouxsie & the Banshees-type band lip sync our song was hilarious and matched the dark wave tone of the song perfectly." Watch the video below:





