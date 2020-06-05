.

Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sweet

(hennemusic) Sweet bassist and founding member Steve Priest died June 4 at the age of 72. The rocker's passing was announced by guitarist Andy Scott. While no cause of death has been announced, Priest's social media team had been keeping fans posted on the bassist's status in recent months, including news in March that the rocker was in a Los Angeles hospital and "receiving the best possible care."

"Then there was one!," shared Scott on social media. "I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing, I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family.

"He was the best bass player I ever played with. The noise we made as a band was so powerful. From that moment in the summer of 1970 when set off on our Musical Odyssey, the world opened up and the rollercoaster ride started! He eventually followed his heart and moved to the USA. First New York then LA.

Rest in Peace brother. All my love. Andy" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72

Guns N' Roses Announce Sweet Child O' Mine Children's Book

Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video

Michael Sweet Announces New All-Star Solo Album 'Ten'

Rolling Stones Return Bitter Sweet Symphony Credits To Ashcroft

The Sweet Things To Play Free Album Release Party

The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Almost Faded'

Hozier Releases 'Almost (Sweet Music)' Video

The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Dead Or Worse'

David Glen Eisley and Bob Kulick Revisit 'Sweet Victory'

More Sweet News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72- Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour- Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Led Zeppelin Stone Sour- more

Reviews

Singled Out: LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation)'s Underneath

The Burrito Brothers - The Notorious Burrito Brothers

David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover

Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper

McStine & Minnemann

advertisement
Latest News

Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72

Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Led Zeppelin Classic Covered by Matt Zane And The Doors Collaborator

Stone Sour Share Demo Of 'Audio Secrecy' Track

Primal Fear Preview New Single 'I Am Alive'

KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5

Paul Weller Pushes Back Release Of New Album 'On Sunset'