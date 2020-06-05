Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72

(hennemusic) Sweet bassist and founding member Steve Priest died June 4 at the age of 72. The rocker's passing was announced by guitarist Andy Scott. While no cause of death has been announced, Priest's social media team had been keeping fans posted on the bassist's status in recent months, including news in March that the rocker was in a Los Angeles hospital and "receiving the best possible care."
"Then there was one!," shared Scott on social media. "I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing, I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family.
"He was the best bass player I ever played with. The noise we made as a band was so powerful. From that moment in the summer of 1970 when set off on our Musical Odyssey, the world opened up and the rollercoaster ride started! He eventually followed his heart and moved to the USA. First New York then LA.
Rest in Peace brother. All my love. Andy" Read more here.
