KISS Postpone Remaining End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

(hennemusic) KISS have postponed all of the remaining European dates on their End Of The Road farewell tour that were set to take place through June and July 2020.
"We'll continue monitoring the global situation and will reschedule the dates as soon as possible," says the band. "Ticket holders can hold on to existing tickets for rescheduled dates or contact ticket outlets for options."
"We will be back as soon as possible," says frontman Paul Stanley, "and, in the meantime, we want to say to the #KISSARMY in Europe stay safe."
"To all our European fans," adds Gene Simmons, "stay healthy and we will be back rocking you all very soon." Read more here.
