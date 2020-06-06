Kansas Release 'Jets Overhead' Video

Kansas have released a music video for their new single "Jets Overhead". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Absence of Presence," which is set for release on June 26th.
Guitarist Zak Rizvi wrote the music for the song and had this to say, "Jets Overhead has become one of my favorite songs on the album. Tom Brislin wrote some fantastic lyrics, David Ragsdale's violin solo is absolutely smoking, and Ronnie Platt nailed the vocals."
Frontman Ronnie Platt said of the album, "We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from 'The Absence of Presence. I think people will really be surprised by the album. 'The Absence of Presence' shows the band firing on all cylinders." Watch the video below:
