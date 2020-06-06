.

Kansas Release 'Jets Overhead' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kansas

Kansas have released a music video for their new single "Jets Overhead". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Absence of Presence," which is set for release on June 26th.

Guitarist Zak Rizvi wrote the music for the song and had this to say, "Jets Overhead has become one of my favorite songs on the album. Tom Brislin wrote some fantastic lyrics, David Ragsdale's violin solo is absolutely smoking, and Ronnie Platt nailed the vocals."

Frontman Ronnie Platt said of the album, "We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from 'The Absence of Presence. I think people will really be surprised by the album. 'The Absence of Presence' shows the band firing on all cylinders." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Kansas Release 'Jets Overhead' Video

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

Kansas Release 'Throwing Mountains' Video

Kansas Announce New Album 'The Absence Of Presence'

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour

Kansas To Play Two Landmark Albums At Special Show

Kansas Add Third Leg To Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour

More Kansas News


advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Postpone Remaining End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Soundgarden Members Reunite For Special Release- Pink Floyd Stream Rarity- Dead & Company- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Nikki Jumper's Apocalypse Love

The Burrito Brothers - The Notorious Burrito Brothers

Singled Out: LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation)'s Underneath

David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover

Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper

advertisement
Latest News

KISS Postpone Remaining End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

Soundgarden Members Reunite For Special Release

Pink Floyd stream Rare Live Version Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic

Dead & Company To Stream Chicago Show For One More Saturday Night

Kansas Release 'Jets Overhead' Video

Mushroomhead Release 'The Heresy' Video

Ded Unplug For A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)

Singled Out: Nikki Jumper's Apocalypse Love