Creedence Clearwater Revival's Cosmo's Factory 50th Anniversary Reissue Coming

Creedence Clearwater Revival fans were asked to help with a music video that will tie in to the release of the 50th anniversary reissue of "Cosmo's Factory".

Craft Recordings will be releasing a special half-speed master 180-gram vinyl edition of the album on August 14th that was mastered at half speed by the award-winning engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

The label has also put out a call to fans to be part of a new video for the closing track "Long As I Can See The Light". "Set to premiere in time for Father's Day this June, the visuals will honor fathers, grandfathers, and other guiding lights in fans' lives." Submission have ended but the clip is expected by Father's Day.





