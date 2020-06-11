All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute To Be Streamed Live This Week

The Monsters Of Rock Cruise have announced that they will be hosting a special live broadcast from ACK! An All Star Tribute To Ace Frehley this Friday.
The webcast will be shared via the cruise's official Facebook page on June, 19th at 6pm PST and will feature the tribute band taking on classic songs from Ace's entire career including with KISS, Frehley's Comet and solo efforts.
ACK! An All Star Tribute To Ace Frehley features Alex Kane (Enuff Z'Nuff/Life Sex & Death/Anti Product), Sam Bam Koltun (Faster Pussycat/Budderside), Chad Stewart (Faster Pussycat/Motochrist), Gabe Maska and Izzy Presley.
Previous streams in the series, which are broadcast live from North Hollywood, have included The Bullet Boys, Phil Lewis (LA GUNS), Anthony Corder (Tora Tora), No Duh (No Doubt Tribute), Keith St. John's (Ronnie Montrose Remembered), and Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses). Visiting their Facebook page for more details here.
