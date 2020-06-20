Dan Reed Network And Reckless Love Announce Coheadlining Tour

The Dan Reed Network have announced that they will be teaming up with Reckless Love to launch a nine date coheadlining tour of the UK next March.

They will be kicking the trek off in Southampton on March 1st and will conclude the nine dates trek in London on March 11th at the Electric Ballroom. The trek will feature support from Mason Hill.

Reed had this to say about launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album "Let's Hear It For The King", "DRN is truly excited about our next album," says Dan. "We went back to our roots of bending, breaking, and experimenting with the rock music genre.

"We believe this record to be our heaviest, funkiest and most melodic DRN album to date while keeping with our tradition of trying to deliver a strong message of unity through welcoming our differences instead of fearing them.

"We cannot wait to get out on tour in early 2021 to test these songs out co-headlining with the stellar high energy band Reckless Love and the powerful Mason Hill supporting."





