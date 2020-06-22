Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is sharing a new isolation video performance of the 1983 Pink Floyd rarity, "Two Suns In The Sunset." Joined by his bandmates remotely from other locations, the black and white footage delivers an intimate version of the closing track on the UK band's twelfth studio album, "The Final Cut", which also served as the bassist's final record before his exit in 1985.

While Pink Floyd never performed "Two Suns In A Sunset" in concert, Waters dusted it off for his 2018 European trek. "I had an idea to make an album of all the songs we did as encores on the US and Them tour," says Waters.

"We did 'Mother' first. Had to do it remotely because of Covid 19. 'Two Suns In The Sunset' is #2. Hope you like it. I love it. What a beautiful band they are." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





