Bring Me The Horizon Share New Song 'Parasite Eve'

Bring Me The Horizon have released a brand new tracked entitled "Parasite Eve", which is the first track from a series of Eps that they band will be releasing in the coming months.

Oli Sykes had this to say about the new song, "'Parasite Eve' came from an idea to write a survival horror song, but as the pandemic started to develop, the parallels were so similar it felt so close to the bone we decided to shelve it.

"As time went on, we started to feel how relevant it was and that instead of shying from it, we should address the dark side, embrace it, and process what's going on... 'Parasite Eve' is our message of hope, wrapped in sadness and anger." Check out the new track below:





