.

Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

K. Wiggins | 03-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foo FightersEvent poster courtesy Nasty Little Man

The Foo Fighters will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album with the launch of the inaugural D.C Jam music festival this July 4th.

An off-shoot of the band's successful CAL Jam in California, the festivities will be moving across the country to the Washington DC area's FedExField this July 4th weekend.

The band has recruited an eclectic lineup of artists to take part in the event including Chris Stapleton, Pharrell, The Go-Go's, Band Of Horses, Durant Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 6th.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary

Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album

Dave Grohl Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Foo Fighters Revisit The Colour And The Shape On New EP

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements 2019 In Review

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert 2019 In Review

Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper Lead Special Aerosmith Event

More Foo Fighters News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band- Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival- Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin- more


Reviews
Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

advertisement


Latest News
Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band

Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Evanescence Taking Risks With New Music

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent Tour

Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Here And Now'

Pop Evil Announce North American Tour

Extreme Finishing First New Album In Over A Decade



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.