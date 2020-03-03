Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

The Foo Fighters will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album with the launch of the inaugural D.C Jam music festival this July 4th.

An off-shoot of the band's successful CAL Jam in California, the festivities will be moving across the country to the Washington DC area's FedExField this July 4th weekend.

The band has recruited an eclectic lineup of artists to take part in the event including Chris Stapleton, Pharrell, The Go-Go's, Band Of Horses, Durant Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 6th.





