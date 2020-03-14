Jellyfish stars Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith have reunited to form a new group called The Lickerish Quartet and are giving fans the first taste of their forthcoming EP.
The group will be releasing their debut EP, entitled "Threesome Vol. 1" on May 15th and have released the first single from the effort, a track called "Lighthouse Spaceship.".
Roger Manning had this to say, "While touring with Jellyfish, it was pretty clear to me that both Eric and Tim had plenty to say as writers in their own right.
"All these years later, it was like picking up where we left off in many ways. Ultimately, the songs go on their own journeys, but I also think our collective vocal sound puts a stamp on all of them, no matter who's singing lead. That's what really joins it all together."
Smith added, "It's a good feeling knowing we found a way to blend together again as the three of us, and then find new ways to explore our ideas.
"I think all the songs we did make something magical out of the mundane aspects of daily life." Check out the first track below:
More The Lickerish Quartet News
More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring- Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise- more
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More
More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring
Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise
Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet
Paradise Lost Announce New Album And Tease First Track
Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'The Tempest'
Metal Supergroup Werewolves Stream New Song and Ink Album Deal
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Noondrunk