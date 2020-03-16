Foo Fighters Reschedule Van Tour Dates

The Foo Fighters have announced some rescheduled dates for their Van Tour, revealing new dates in December for three April shows and two additional new dates to be announced.
The band made the move due to the current concern over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Frontman Dave Grohl had the following to say about the situation:
"Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off? Well... playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another...
"We f***in' love you guys. So let's do this right and rain check sh*t. The album is done, and it's f***in' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear sh*t up like we always do. Promise.
"Now go wash your hands. Dave "? See the rescheduled dates below:
Previously scheduled for 4/12/2020
NEW DATE 12/5/2020
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Previously scheduled for 4/14/2020
NEW DATE 12/3/2020
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Ana Star Center
Previously schedule for 4/16/2020
NEW DATE 12/1/2020
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Previously scheduled for 4/18/2020
RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNNOUNCED
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
Previously scheduled for 4/20/2020
RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
