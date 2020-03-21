Bring Me the Horizon Working On New Album

Previous album cover art Previous album cover art

Bring Me The Horizon are working on a new studio album and frontman Oli Sykes is using the current Covid-19 quarantine to continue the work on the record.

Sykes shared the new via Instagram. He wrote, "hey world hope everyone is coping with the quarantine o.k, sh*t is upside down right now.. we were working on BMTH8 in the studio and obviously we had to abandon everything. We've been isolating since & are all well..

"so here's our plan. @jordanfish86 and our videographer @brian_c0x are travelling down to Sheffield to isolate with me, we are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record. & we want to involve you in the whole process- so from tonight, we will be sending constant updates of our progress, doing live chats and streams with you guys.. hopefully to bring a bit of joy & light to you guys in these dark times.

"Stay tuned, stay safe wash your hands & try & beat my face mask by @fabulousbeasts_ ? #isolationinnovation".





Related Stories

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord 2019 In Review

Bring Me The Horizon Release 'Ludens' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Stream New Song 'Ludens'

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Forest Whitaker For New Video

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

Bring Me The Horizon Reveal New Song's Limp Bizkit Connection

More Bring Me The Horizon News



