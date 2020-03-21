.

Bring Me the Horizon Working On New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 03-21-2020

Bring Me The HorizonPrevious album cover art

Bring Me The Horizon are working on a new studio album and frontman Oli Sykes is using the current Covid-19 quarantine to continue the work on the record.

Sykes shared the new via Instagram. He wrote, "hey world hope everyone is coping with the quarantine o.k, sh*t is upside down right now.. we were working on BMTH8 in the studio and obviously we had to abandon everything. We've been isolating since & are all well..

"so here's our plan. @jordanfish86 and our videographer @brian_c0x are travelling down to Sheffield to isolate with me, we are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record. & we want to involve you in the whole process- so from tonight, we will be sending constant updates of our progress, doing live chats and streams with you guys.. hopefully to bring a bit of joy & light to you guys in these dark times.

"Stay tuned, stay safe wash your hands & try & beat my face mask by @fabulousbeasts_ ? #isolationinnovation".


