Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series

Photo courtesy Prime PR Group Photo courtesy Prime PR Group

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has announced that he will be launching a new online series entitled "Dave's True Stories" to help fill his time as he waits out the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave announced the new series via the band's Instagram account and set up a new account to host the stories here. Grohl wrote, "My name is Dave. Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories.

" I'm currently looking for work, so I thought I'd pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile. I'm also a total f***ing spaz who can't sit around doing nothing.

"My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father a wicked speechwriter, so I decided to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school... that, and cranking death metal 24/7 from my bedroom stereo. So have mercy. Not going for a Nobel prize in literature here.

"I look forward to sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life with you. Stay tuned! Wash your f***ing hands."





Related Stories

Foo Fighters Reschedule Van Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary

Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album

Dave Grohl Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

More Foo Fighters News



