Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl performed an acoustic version of the Foo Fighters' 1997 classic, "My Hero", during the iHeart Living Room Concert For America broadcast on Fox-TV on Sunday.

The song originally appeared on the band's second album, "The Colour And The Shape", which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies.

Grohl dedicated his performance to "all the people out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this" during the special hosted by Elton John and featuring in-home performances by Alicia Keys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Billie Elish, Mariah Carey and others.

The broadcast event encouraged viewer donations to help a pair of charities during the coronavirus pandemic: Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation. Watch Dave's performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





