Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 03-31-2020

Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have postponed the remainder of dates on their upcoming 25th anniversary Van Tour of North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-week, 11-show series was set to see the Foo Fighters revisiting stops along their 1995 trek ... in the round. Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the fall appearances.

After recently moving the planned April shows to December, the band have confirmed rescheduled October dates for the May lineup, which included stops in Green Bay, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Detroit, Cleveland and Hamilton, ON. See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


