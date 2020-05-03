Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track

Bleed From Within have released a music video for their new track "Night Crossing" that features a guest appearance from Matt Heafy of Trivium.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming full-length album, "Fracture", which is set to be released on May 29th. The music video was recorded under the pandemic quarantine and feature Heafy.

The band had this to say, "We've been eager to share this track since we finished it at the start of the year. This is classic BFW song structure and the groove is strong,".

"Matt from Trivium chips in with such a tasty solo towards the end and he absolutely nails it. We've been chatting back and forth with him online for a while then after meeting at a show of theirs during Summer last year, the idea came around to get him involved on a new track.

"We created an opening and Matt's part was decided. The video was inspired by the numerous video calls we've had amongst ourselves, friends and family since entering lockdown. Something fun during these crazy times. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:





