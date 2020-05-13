KISS Waiting To Reschedule Farewell Tour

KISS bassist Gene Simmons indicated that the band will be taking their time to reschedule their End Of The Road Farewell tour, waiting until there is a vaccine and they feel it is safe to resume the trek following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simmons addressed the issue during a Facebook live chat with United States ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa Scott Brown last week. Gene was asked when the band plans to resume the tour and he responded, "First and foremost, it doesn't matter about me, me, me and the band and all that stuff. The most important thing is to keep you guys safe, 'cause we love you.

"Without the fans, we're nothing and we're nobody. I'd be asking you, if you were next in line, if you'd like some fries with that. In fact, that person is cooler than I will ever be. So, it's less about self-aggrandizement and more about we are going out there once it's safe. Once we have a vaccine out there and the scientists. not the politicians. are telling us, 'Okay, open the doors. Celebrate life. Go out there and enjoy yourself.' Then we're going out there.

"We've already done 110 cities in the world . We were coming to New Zealand and Australia, and first time Paul hurt himself, and that's been in the papers, and we had to cancel that, and New Zealand as well. I promise you, as I'm sitting here today, we look forward to coming back." Watch the chat below:





