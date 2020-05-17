Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is sharing a new isolation video performance of the 1979 Pink Floyd classic, "Mother." Joined by his touring bandmates remotely from other locations, the black and white footage delivers an intimate version of the track from "The Wall"; the project went on to become of the best-selling albums of all-time when it reached more than 30 million copies worldwide.

"Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world," says Waters. "Watching 'Mother' reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is."

The rocker postponed his This Is Not A Drill North American tour due to the pandemic; the three-month series - which was to see the bassist performing in the round for the first time - was scheduled to begin July 8 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their original tickets and await further information. "I've had to postpone my tour until next year," explained Waters recently. "Bummer, but if it saves one life, it's worth it." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters

Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour

Roger Waters Adds Dates To North American Tour

Roger Waters Announces American Summer Tour

Roger Waters Jammed Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason 2019 In Review

Roger Waters Previews Pink Floyd Classic From Concert Film

Roger Waters Previews Us And Them From New Concert Film

Roger Waters Previews 1977 Pink Floyd classic From Us + Them

Roger Waters Previews Us + Them Concert Film

More Roger Waters News



