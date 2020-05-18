Gojira To Stream Unreleased 'Live At Red Rocks' Concert Film

Gojira have announced that they will be streaming their unreleased concert film "Live At Red Rocks" for just 24 hours (4pm ET May 20 until 4pm ET May 21).

The band had this to say, "We are excited to finally share our Live at Red Rocks. Captured 3 years ago, May 11th 2017, on our US tour with Opeth and Devin Townsend Project. An incredible memory for us in a breathtaking landscape.

We kept this baby under our belt this whole time waiting for a special moment to release it. Fun fact, this was Gojira's 1,000th show. After witnessing the disintegration of our Summer Tours 2020, we thought it was a good moment to give a little something away before getting back on track.

"We are currently working to re-schedule a tour to take place next year. We are not yet in a position to confirm shows but hope to have more news for you in the coming weeks." Check out the preview video below:





