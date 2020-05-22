Roger Waters Us + Them Concert Film Getting Digital Release

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters will issue the digital release of his 2019 concert film, "Us + Them", on June 16th. To be available via 4K, HD and SD Digital and Video On Demand, the project - directed by Sean Evans - captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which saw the rocker perform to over two million people around the world.

The trek saw the bassist feature songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from his 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Waters played 156 shows to a total of 2.3 million fans on the global trek, which took in US $169.46 million at the box office. Viewers on digital will have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature ("Comfortably Numb" and "Smell the Roses") as well as "A Fleeting Glimpse", a documentary short featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





