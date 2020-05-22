Roger Waters Us + Them Concert Film Getting Digital Release

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters will issue the digital release of his 2019 concert film, "Us + Them", on June 16th. To be available via 4K, HD and SD Digital and Video On Demand, the project - directed by Sean Evans - captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which saw the rocker perform to over two million people around the world.
The trek saw the bassist feature songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from his 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"
Waters played 156 shows to a total of 2.3 million fans on the global trek, which took in US $169.46 million at the box office. Viewers on digital will have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature ("Comfortably Numb" and "Smell the Roses") as well as "A Fleeting Glimpse", a documentary short featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour. Watch the trailer here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Alleges David Gilmour Censorship
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video
Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters
Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour
Roger Waters Adds Dates To North American Tour
Roger Waters Announces American Summer Tour
Roger Waters Jammed Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason 2019 In Review
Roger Waters Previews Pink Floyd Classic From Concert Film
Roger Waters Previews Us And Them From New Concert Film
Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series- Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special- Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic- more
Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love
Singled Out: Darren Michael Boyd's The Earth is B Flat
Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited
Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow
Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series
Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special
Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic
Roger Waters Us + Them Concert Film Getting Digital Release
Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love
Currents Release New Song 'Monsters'
Green Day Release Video For Cover Of Blondie Classic
Styx's Tommy Shaw Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic