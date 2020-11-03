Death Dealer Release 'Running With The Wolves' Video

Death Dealer have released a video for their new track "Running with the Wolves." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Conquered Lands," which is set to be released on November 13th.
Band leader Ross The Boss had this to say, "'Conquered Lands' has a lot of heavy fast stuff on it but this song really has a rocking vibe and great energy. It is one of my personal favorites on our new record."
Frontman Sean Peck: vocals (Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann), said, "It is always a challenge to decide what songs to do videos for when you are promoting a record.
"I dig the hook on it and it is a fun song about being in Death Dealer. I always like bands that do songs about kicking ass. I was cracking myself up as I wrote the lyrics. It goes back to the KISS days I would say even."
Guitarist Stu Marshall added, "We had a ton of footage from that great tour and the video captures the crazy energy we generate at these shows and how the crowd reacts to the band and our songs. I am really looking forward to playing these new songs of 'Conquered Lands' live eventually." Watch the video below:
