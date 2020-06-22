Death Dealer Add Mike Lepond To Lineup and Announce Album

Death Dealer have announced that they have recruited Mike Lepond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss, Silent Assassins) as their new bassist and shared some details about their forthcoming album.

The new 12-track record, the band's third full-length album, will be entitled "Conquered Lands" and the group will be releasing it this fall via Steel Cartel.

Guitarist Ross the Boss had the following to say about Lepond joining the group, "We had a great time with Mike Davis and he will always be a brother.

"Due to both of our upcoming schedules we mutually decided another guy might have to come in and handle what we had coming up. Mike Davis will be missed, but we are very excited about the addition of another bass superstar, Mike Lepond."

Mike added, "I have recorded the new album already and really dug the material. I went back and listened to their first 2 albums and there is a lot of high-powered stuff there too.

"I already have a great chemistry with Ross and Steve so I can't wait to get on stage with Sean and Stu and play some of this material live." Ross also discussed the new album. He said, "I have been super-busy touring and recording with my solo band," explains Ross. "And everywhere I go I am asked when is Death Dealer coming back, when will another album be out, etc.

"So the work we have done for five years, with the albums and touring, is really standing the test of time. I can see the impact that we made with our first two albums with the diehard metal fans. It is really great to see and now here we go again!"

Frontman Sean Peck (Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann) added, "We had 'Conquered Lands' 80% done for the last 3 years. And we finally had the chance to spend some time and get it finished up.

"We have been spending a lot of quality time online with each other lately and the fires are really burning hot to get DD back out crushing it again."

Sean continued, "The new album has a great variety of metal flavors but overall it is fairly speedy. There are tons of killer heavy metal hooks as usual and some really great performances by all the musicians. There is a ballad too which we did not have on the last record but it is one of my favorites on the record, so it will be interesting to see how the fans react to that one."





