Whitesnake Stream 'Love Will Set You Free' 2020 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a new 2020 remix of their 2011 track, "Love Will Set You Free", which comes from their newly-released collection, "Love Songs."

The song was the lead single from the group's eleventh studio set, "Forevermore"; the project was a Top 20 record in parts of Europe while peaking at No. 49 on the US Billboard 200.

Featuring remixed and remastered audio, "Love Songs" mixes hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five studio albums and singer David Coverdale's third solo record, "Into The Light."

Now available in multiple formats, including CD, digital and 2LP sets, including red vinyl, "Love Songs" follows "The Rock Album" as the second phase of Whitesnake's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy." Check out the remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

