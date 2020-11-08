Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album

As expected, the Foo Fighters have announced their new studio album and shared the first single from the effort, a track called "Shame Shame", which is now streaming online.

The band made the debut live performance of the new track during their appearance on the long running television show Saturday Night Live this weekend (November 7th).

"Shame Shame" is the first single from the veteran band's new album, which will be entitled "Medicine At Midnight" and is scheduled to hit stores on February 5, 2021.

The nine track effort was produced by the band along with Greg Kurstin. It was engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent. See the tracklisting and check out the first single below:

Medicine at Midnight Tracklisting

Making a FireShame ShameCloudspotterWaiting on a WarMedicine at MidnightNo Son of MineHolding PoisonChasing BirdsLove Dies Young

Shame Shame Stream

