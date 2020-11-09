Foo Fighters Rock New Song 'Shame Shame' On SNL

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters delivered the debut performance of their new single, "Shame Shame", on the November 7 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live.

The song previews the band's 10th studio record, "Medicine At Midnight"; produced by Greg Kurstin and the group, the project - which marks the follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold" - will be issued on February 5, 2021.

The Saturday Night Live appearance also saw the band perform their 2002 classic, "Times Like These." Watch the official video of both song performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

