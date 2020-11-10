Foo Fighters Release 'Shame Shame' Video and Announce Livestream

The Foo Fighters have released a music video for their new single "Shame Shame" and have announced they will be playing a livestream concert this weekend.

The new video was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl along with Sofia Boutella. "Shame Shame" comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Medicine at Midnight", which is set to be released on February 5, 2021.

They will be celebrate their new single and album announcement by playing a special livestream show broadcast live from the Roxy Theater in Hollywood this Saturday, November 14th. Fan can get tickets here and watch the new video below:

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Rock New Song 'Shame Shame' On SNL

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album

The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters Release Recently Discovered Recordings

Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup

Foo Fighters Perform Acoustic Set For Save Our Stages Benefit

The Foo Fighters Learn To Fly Unplugged On Jimmy Kimmel

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Singled Out: Movie Club's Rainshadow (Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pink)





More Foo Fighters News



