Foo Fighters Release 'Shame Shame' Video and Announce Livestream

The Foo Fighters have released a music video for their new single "Shame Shame" and have announced they will be playing a livestream concert this weekend.
The new video was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl along with Sofia Boutella. "Shame Shame" comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Medicine at Midnight", which is set to be released on February 5, 2021.
They will be celebrate their new single and album announcement by playing a special livestream show broadcast live from the Roxy Theater in Hollywood this Saturday, November 14th. Fan can get tickets here and watch the new video below:
