August Burns Red Give Mariah Carey Christmas Song Metal Makeover

August Burns Red have continued their tradition of delivering their metalized covers of classic Christmas song and this year the band has shared their rendition of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Frontman JB Brubaker had this to say about their take on the track, "This year, we decided to take a crack at the legendary Mariah Carey song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.'

"This turned out to be one of the most fun holidays songs we've ever done, and a real head spinner for me on the guitar leads. I'm proud of how it came out and think it will be a staple for people looking for a little more metal in their holiday playlists."

The band have announced that their annual Christmas Burns Red show will be an online event this year due to the pandemic. Fans can watch the livestream on Saturday, December 12th at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Until then, listen to the band rock the Mariah hit below:

