August Burns Red have continued their tradition of delivering their metalized covers of classic Christmas song and this year the band has shared their rendition of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Frontman JB Brubaker had this to say about their take on the track, "This year, we decided to take a crack at the legendary Mariah Carey song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.'
"This turned out to be one of the most fun holidays songs we've ever done, and a real head spinner for me on the guitar leads. I'm proud of how it came out and think it will be a staple for people looking for a little more metal in their holiday playlists."
The band have announced that their annual Christmas Burns Red show will be an online event this year due to the pandemic. Fans can watch the livestream on Saturday, December 12th at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Until then, listen to the band rock the Mariah hit below:
August Burns Red Announce Anniversary Livestream
August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow Coheadlining Tour
August Burns Red Recruit Silverstein Singer For Quarantine Video
August Burns Red Release 'Bones' Video
August Burns Red Deliver 'Paramount'
August Burns Red Release 'Defender' Video and Announce Album
August Burns Red Announce Christmas Show Details
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern- August Burns Red Give Mariah Carey Song Metal Makeover- Eddie Van Halen Wanted Hagar and Roth Final Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern
August Burns Red Give Mariah Carey Christmas Song Metal Makeover
4th Annual Allman Family Revival To Be Livestreamed
Less Than Jake Stream New Single 'Anytime and Anywhere'
Eddie Van Halen Wanted Final Tour With Hagar and Roth
More New System Of A Down Music Unlikely In Near Future
As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel's Burn To Emerge Tour Canceled
Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Snnounced