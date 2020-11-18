The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, November 19th to promote their brand new single and forthcoming album.
The band recently released "Shame Shame" as the lead single to their forthcoming album, "Medicine At Midnight"; the song dropped on November 7, the same day the group delivered the debut performance of the track on NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live.
Due February 5, 2021, the Foo Fighters co-produced their 10th studio record with Greg Kurstin. Last week, the band rocked a livestreamed concert from The Roxy in Hollywood, with a portion of virtual ticket proceeds going to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund which provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, age-related problems and unemployment due to the pandemic. Watch the "Shame Shame" video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
