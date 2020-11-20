.

Foo Fighters Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Bruce Henne | 11-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foo Fighters Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed their new single, "Shame Shame", on the November 19th episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and video from the appearance has been shared online.

The group delivered the song via video from their headquarters in California, while frontman Dave Grohl also chatted with the host about the band's 2020, which included an aborted 25th anniversary world tour and the rocker's own virtual "drum battle" with British youngster Nandi Bushell.

The recently-released "Shame Shame" is the lead single from the Foos' forthcoming album, "Medicine At Midnight." Due February 5, 2021, the Foo Fighters co-produced their 10th studio record with Greg Kurstin. Watch the interview and performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.




Related Stories


Foo Fighters Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics

Foo Fighters Release 'Shame Shame' Video and Announce Livestream

Foo Fighters Rock New Song 'Shame Shame' On SNL

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album

The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters Release Recently Discovered Recordings

Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup

Foo Fighters Perform Acoustic Set For Save Our Stages Benefit



More Foo Fighters News

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Announce New Year's Eve Livestream Concert- AC/DC Top UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'- Steve Perry Streaming New Unplugged Song- Foo Fighters- more

Reviews

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

advertisement
Latest News

KISS Announce New Year's Eve Livestream Concert

AC/DC Top UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

Steve Perry Streaming New Unplugged Song

Foo Fighters Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Eddie Vedder Releases Video For New Song 'Matter Of Time'

Singled Out: Jenn Grinels' Resilience

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Al Pitrelli Explains Genesis Of Livestream

Royal Blood Rock New Single On The Late Late Show