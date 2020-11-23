Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'

The Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary with the release of a special video stream entitled "Times Like Those", where the band takes a visual look back at their history.

The band had this to say, "Maybe the 25th anniversary year didn't go *quite* as planned but we were still able to come together for a look back at the last 25 years. "

The group had originally planned to celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of the Van Tour, which was to see the band revisit many of the cities of their inaugural tour in 1985.

They announced the trek in February and it was set to take place in April and May but was ultimately canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Watch their new "Times Like Those" special below:

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics

Foo Fighters Release 'Shame Shame' Video and Announce Livestream

Foo Fighters Rock New Song 'Shame Shame' On SNL

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album

The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters Release Recently Discovered Recordings

Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup





More Foo Fighters News



