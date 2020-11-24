Hollywood Undead Announce House Party Streaming Event

Hollywood Undead have announced that they will be hosting a special "Hollywood Undead House Party " streaming event on December 18th and have released a trailer for the event.

The show will feature the some of the band's classic tracks, as well as "new never-before-seen" song from their forthcoming album "New Empire Vol. 2", according to the announcement.

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say, "While we can't get everyone together in a venue to party, we wanted to do the next best thing and host a night they'll never forget - but won't remember the next day."



Watch the official Hollywood Undead House Party trailer below:

