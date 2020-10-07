.

Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance

Keavin Wiggins | 10-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be staging a special livestream event next week that will see the band perform their iconic "Purple" album in its entirety.

The special livestream performance will be taking place next Friday, October 16th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST via watch.stonetemplepilots.com and fans can purchase tickets for $10 here.

The band's blockbuster debut "Core", which earned the band a Grammy Award and sold over eight million copies. The pressure was on to deliver with the follow-up, "Purple", and they met the challenge after debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and going on to sell six million copies.




Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert

Stone Temple Pilots To Play Core Album In Full For Livestream

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled

Bush, Live and Stone Temple Pilots Reschedule Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Perdida Track 'Miles Away'

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Perdida' Title Track

Stone Temple Pilots Cancel Tour Due To Injury

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Release 'Fare Thee Well' Video



More Stone Temple Pilots News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'- David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen- Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance- more

Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle- AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- more

Reviews

Remembering Eddie Van Halen

David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'

Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill

Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London

Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'

David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen

Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance

Led Zeppelin To Release 50th Anniversary 'Immigrant Song' Single

Motorhead Celebrating 'Ace Of Spades' With New Podcast Series

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Selective Sacrifice 'Video

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Releases Children's Christmas Book

Singled Out: Van Scott's Starry Eyed