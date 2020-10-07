Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be staging a special livestream event next week that will see the band perform their iconic "Purple" album in its entirety.

The special livestream performance will be taking place next Friday, October 16th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST via watch.stonetemplepilots.com and fans can purchase tickets for $10 here.

The band's blockbuster debut "Core", which earned the band a Grammy Award and sold over eight million copies. The pressure was on to deliver with the follow-up, "Purple", and they met the challenge after debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and going on to sell six million copies.

