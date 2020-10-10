Burton C. Bell Opens Up About Leaving Fear Factory

Burton C. Bell has opened up about his decision to leave Fear Factory, explaining that he had not spoken to his bandmates in three years and how their recently settled legal battle drained him.
Bell spoke to Kerrang! about quitting the band and was asked about the possibility of ever reuniting with the band. He responded, "I'm done. I haven't spoken to Dino in three years. I haven't spoken to Raymond and Christian in longer than that, and I have no intention to. I'm just moving forward with my life."
He said of his decision to leave the group, "It's been on my mind for a while. These lawsuits just drained me. The egos. The greed. Not just from band members, but from the attorneys involved. I just lost my love for it. I've been working on The Watchers for the last two years. Working with people who I can trust and who I love, and with whom I have grown to find a niche musically definitely pushed me towards it. There are a lot of surprises. I've had a lot of surprises for the last four years.
"With Fear Factory, it's just constantly been like 'What?!' You can only take so much. I felt like 30 years was a good run. Those albums I've done with Fear Factory will always be out there. I'll always be part of that. I just felt like it was time to move forward."
He also reflected on his time with the group and their history together, "I'm proud of my legacy. We achieved great things. We made incredible music and left an indelible mark on the music industry and on fans around the globe.
"We've had peaks on top of mountains with our highs and we've plumbed the deepest trenches with our lows. There just comes a point where you have to move forward to do more great things with a different band."
Fear Factory's New Album Will Include Burton's Vocals
Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Quits Band
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album
Fear Factory's Cazares Addresses Confusion Over Album Crowdfunding Campaign
Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album
Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup- AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'- Whitesnake's David Coverdale- more
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup
AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery
Burton C. Bell Opens Up About Leaving Fear Factory
The Eagles Stream 'Take It Easy' from Live From The Forum
Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Week
Stevie Nicks Releases New Single 'Show Them The Way'
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Performance Of 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'