Whitesnake Share 'Now You're Gone' 2020 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a new 2020 remix of their 1989 power ballad, "Now You're Gone", as the latest preview to their forthcoming collection entitled "Love Songs."

The tune - which originally appeared as the fourth single from on the group's eighth record, "Slip of The Tongue" - is featured on the November 6 package, which includes two previously-unreleased songs: "With All My Heart" and "Yours For The Asking."

The set mixes hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five Whitesnake studio albums and David Coverdale's third solo release, "Into The Light."

"Now You're Gone" follows "Is This Love" and "Easier Said Than Done" as the third song issued in advance of the package's release. Available in multiple formats, including CD, digital and 2LP sets, including red vinyl, "Love Songs" follows "The Rock Album" as the second phase of Whitesnake's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy." Stream the remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

