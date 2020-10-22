Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce Special Livestream Event

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced that they will be staging their very first livestream, which will be entitled "Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live In Concert," and will take place on December 18th.

The stream comes after the group was forced to cancel their annual Christmas tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, so instead they will be bringing their "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," live via the special livestream.

The show will also mark the very first time that members of the East and West bands will be on stage together since they began touring as two bands back in the year 2000.

Bryan Hicks will narrate and Al Pitrelli (guitar) and Derek Wieland (keyboards) will serve as musical directors. The band will feature Chris Caffery (guitar), Mee Eun Kim (keyboards), Johnny Lee Middleton (bass), Asha Mevlana (violin), and Jeff Plate (drums). Vocalists will be Russell Allen, Nate Amor, John Brink, Erika Jerry, Chloe Lowery, Georgia Napolitano, and Jeff Scott Soto.

Pitrelli had this to say, "So many things have changed in 2020. Masks, social distancing, home schooling, and of course live entertainment. What will not change is all of us being able to celebrate the holidays together. It will just be in a different way.

"For 21 years we've had the privilege of bringing our tours, including 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories,' to hundreds of cities and millions of people. This year we will bring this timeless story to your living rooms. We will miss seeing all of you in person, but like Paul O'Neill always said, 'adapt, overcome, and improvise.' That's exactly what we are going to do.

"This will be an opportunity to see your favorite holiday story up close and personal. We can't wait to share this with all of you. In the meantime... Stay safe. Stay healthy. We're on our way!"

Tickets and more details can be found here.

