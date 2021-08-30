Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) have announced that they will be returning to the road this holiday season for their 2021 Winter Tour that will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" album.

They will be kicking off the tour, which will hit 59 cities for 99 performances, on November 17th in Green Bay and Council Bluffs and will conclude the trek on December 30th in Cleveland and St. Louis.

Al Pitrelli had this to say, "After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you.

"We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It's been 25 years since Paul (O'Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."



* matinee & evening performances

! evening performance

Wed., Nov. 17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - *

Wed., Nov. 17 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America - !

Thurs., Nov. 18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center - !

Fri., Nov. 19 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center - !

Sat., Nov. 20 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - *

Sat., Nov. 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - *

Sun., Nov. 21 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - *

Sun., Nov. 21 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena - *

Tues., Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena - *

Wed., Nov. 24 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena - !

Fri., Nov. 26 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - *

Fri., Nov. 26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - !

Sat., Nov. 27 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - *

Sat., Nov. 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - *

Sun., Nov. 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun - *

Sun., Nov. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - *

Wed., Dec. 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - !

Wed., Dec. 1 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center - !

Thurs., Dec. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank - !

Thurs., Dec. 2 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center - !

Fri., Dec. 3 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - *

Fri., Dec. 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - *

Sat., Dec. 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - *

Sat., Dec. 4 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - *

Sun., Dec. 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - *

Sun., Dec. 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - *

Wed., Dec. 8 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena - !

Wed., Dec. 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena - !

Thurs., Dec. 9 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum - !

Thurs., Dec. 9 - Austin, TX - Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center - !

Fri., Dec. 10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours - *

Fri., Dec. 10 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - *

Sat., Dec. 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - *

Sat., Dec. 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines - *

Sun., Dec. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - *

Sun., Dec. 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - *

Wed., Dec. 15 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - !

Wed., Dec. 15 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC - !

Thurs., Dec. 16 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena - !

Thurs., Dec. 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - !

Fri., Dec. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo - *

Fri., Dec. 17 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center - !

Sat., Dec. 18 - Belmont, NY - UBS Arena - *

Sat., Dec. 18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - *

Sun., Dec. 19 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - *

Sun., Dec. 19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - *

Tues., Dec. 21 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - !

Wed., Dec. 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - *

Wed., Dec. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Banker's Life Fieldhouse - *

Thurs., Dec. 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - *

Thurs., Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - *

Sun., Dec. 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - *

Sun., Dec. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - *

Monday, Dec. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Arena - *

Tuesday, Dec. 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - *

Wed., Dec. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - *

Wed., Dec. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - *

Thurs., Dec. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - *

Thurs., Dec. 30 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - *

