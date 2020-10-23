Steve Perry Releasing Unplugged Album

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has announced that he will be releasing an acoustic version of his 2018 comeback album, "Traces", on December 4th.

"It's eight songs from the Traces record done acoustically and I'm really proud of it," Perry tells Rolling Stone. "It's called Traces Alternate Versions and Sketches. I cut the vinyl in Abbey Road. I'm really pleased with the sonics and I'm really pleased with the simplicity of the song and the lyric and the chords, which is basically what it's stripped down to."

Perry has been keeping busy during the pandemic. "I have a studio and I'm always writing and always recording stuff," he says. "I have lots of music, so much stuff", but before any of that material surfaces, the stripped-down version of his solo return will help him turn the page on this phase of his career.

"The acoustic Traces is going to close the Traces chapter," he says. "Then I'm opening up another chapter next year at some point." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

