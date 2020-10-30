Volbeat Share 'Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart' Video

Volbeat have released a video for "Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart," which comes from their forthcoming live album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland".

The new live record is set to be released digitally on November 27th and was captured during the German leg of the band's Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour.

In addition to the live tracks that were captured during the sold out German leg of the tour, the album will also feature two tracks that were recorded earlier on the tour.

Michael Poulsen explained why they selected Germany to record the live album, "the German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning.

"They have always supported us and still do. It's amazing to see the impact the fans have had on Volbeat, we've become fans of theirs, too." See the tracklisting and watch the new video below:

1 Intro/Lola Montez

2 Pelvis On Fire

3 Doc Holliday

4 Sorry Sack Of Bones

5 The Garden's Tale

6 Ring Of Fire

7 Sad Man's Tongue

8 When We Were Kids

9 Slaytan

10 Dead But Rising

11 Fallen

12 Die To Live

13 Seal The Deal

14 For Evigt

15 7:24

16 Cheapside Sloggers

17 Lonesome Rider

18 Parasite

19 The Everlasting

20 Cloud 9

21 Last Day Under The Sun

22 The Devil's Bleeding Crown

23 Leviathan

24 Let It Burn

25 Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza

26 Boa [JDM]

27 Still Counting

