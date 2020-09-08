.

Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money'

Bruce Henne | 09-08-2020

Roger Waters

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is streaming video of a 2018 performance of Pink Floyd's "Dark Side Of The Moon" classic, "Money", from the recent digital release of his 2019 concert film, "Us + Them."

Now available via 4K, HD and SD Digital and Video On Demand and directed by Sean Evans, the project captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which was seen by more than two million people around the world.

The trek featured songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from Waters' 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Viewers on digital have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature ("Comfortably Numb" and "Smell the Roses"), as well as "A Fleeting Glimpse", a documentary short featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

Following the new digital release, "Us + Them" will also be available via Blu-ray and DVD on October 2, while a companion soundtrack will be offered on CD and vinyl. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


