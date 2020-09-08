Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money'

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is streaming video of a 2018 performance of Pink Floyd's "Dark Side Of The Moon" classic, "Money", from the recent digital release of his 2019 concert film, "Us + Them."
Now available via 4K, HD and SD Digital and Video On Demand and directed by Sean Evans, the project captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which was seen by more than two million people around the world.
The trek featured songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from Waters' 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"
Viewers on digital have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature ("Comfortably Numb" and "Smell the Roses"), as well as "A Fleeting Glimpse", a documentary short featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.
Following the new digital release, "Us + Them" will also be available via Blu-ray and DVD on October 2, while a companion soundtrack will be offered on CD and vinyl. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation
Roger Waters Streams Performance Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video
Roger Waters Streams The Wall Classics From Us + Them Concert Film
Roger Waters Us + Them Concert Film Getting Digital Release
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Alleges David Gilmour Censorship
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video
Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters
Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl TV Special Coming- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album- Roger Waters- Metallica- more
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl TV Special Coming
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album
Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money'
Metallica Score Top 5 Debut On Billboard Chart With 'S&M2'
Pearl Jam Share More Footage From 2018 Seattle Home Shows Series
Robert Plant Shares New Episode Of Digging Deep Podcast
New Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Share First Song
Singled Out: The Little Wretches' The Ballad Of Johnny Blowtorch