Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering From Surgery

(hennemusic) Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has shared an update on his health status in his latest social media messaging, revealing that he is recovering from surgery.
"Finally!!! I was able to have hernia surgery!!!", posted Coverdale on September 8. "A 1,000 thanks to ALL the caring, loving & incredible professionals at Renown for taking such good care of me... & to YOU, my Beauties...have a blessed day/night Wherever You Are, Know You Are Loved. Stay Safe & Well!!!"
The 68-year-old rocker's need for the surgery resulted in Whitesnake shutting down all 2020 touring plans in March, affecting the band's planned spring series across Europe, a UK run with Foreigner in June, and a US summer trek with Sammy Hagar And The Circle and Night Ranger.
Whitesnake were planning to tour in support of 2019's "Flesh & Blood", which was a top 10 album in several European countries upon its release. Read more here.
